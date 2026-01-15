Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer looks to hire Chief of Staff, Strategy Lead

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of brands such as Mamaearth, has announced plans to hire a Chief of Staff and Strategy Lead as it looks to strengthen its leadership bench and long-term growth strategy.

The opening was shared by Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Honasa Consumer, through a post on LinkedIn. According to the post, the role will involve working closely with the company’s founders, shaping core business strategy, and leading initiatives focused on solving internal challenges and driving new growth opportunities.

The company is seeking candidates with strong first-principles thinking and prior consulting experience at global firms such as Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, or Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The position will be based out of Honasa Consumer’s Gurgaon headquarters.

The role has been positioned as more than a conventional strategy function. The company indicated that it is designed as a leadership pipeline, with the potential to transition into core business leadership roles within three years.

Interested candidates have been advised to reach out directly to the company’s leadership team as part of the hiring process.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 5:17 PM