57 percent Indians prefer AI tools over human interaction: Adobe

In the rapidly evolving landscape of consumer preferences, Indian consumers have emerged as global frontrunners in embracing AI-driven interactions, however, Indian brands are trailing the world in harnessing the latest AI innovations, a new report shows.

According to the latest Adobe’s State of Digital Customer Experience report, more than half (57 percent) of Indian consumers, would choose an AI-enabled tool or service over human interaction, far more than the global and APAC average of 39 percent and 48 percent respectively. However, human interaction remains a top choice when considering aspects of decision-making, customer support, and returns or cancellations. Many (39 percent) want both options to be available, particularly when exploring new products and services.

Despite these preferences, and Indian consumers anticipating Customer Experience (CX) benefits from generative AI, Indian brands are falling behind global peers. Only 15 percent are leveraging generative AI to enhance CX initiatives compared to 18 percent globally. Brands in Europe and the US are also twice as likely to already have dedicated AI budgets and internal usage policies.

However, 41 percent of Indian brands are seeing CX as a business priority today and 87 percent of Indian brands are prioritising CX enhancements over other business goals. That puts it at the top of the strategic agenda, equal to integrating the CX technology stack while accelerating the adoption and integration of generative AI. Moreover, in the next 12 months, 53 percent of Indian brands are committed to improving their generative AI capabilities whereas 76 percent of brands already have or will pilot generative AI solutions to support experience delivery.

“Advances in generative AI have been already transformational for consumers, and they now expect brands too to also adopt the technology for better and personalised experiences. Our latest research shows that Indian brands are embracing the shift to GenAI and devising avenues for its responsible usage to enhance personalization at scale, and digital customer journeys.” said Anindita Veluri, Director Marketing, Adobe India.

Indian brands are world leaders in adopting customer data management (89 percent), and almost all have the data to balance personalisation and privacy (95 percent). While brands lead the world in customer data capabilities, they are currently lagging in the adoption of technologies and tools that support personalisation.

Both consumers and brands agree that data privacy and security concerns constrain personalisation. Brands say consumer reluctance to share data is a top barrier, but they underestimate the impact of data missteps. 59 percent of Indian consumers will stop or consider not buying from a brand that isn’t transparent about personal data use.

Indian consumers are most concerned for responsible and ethical usage of their personal data. 60 percent of them thinks that decision would be made about their data without consent, 65 percent believe that brands will collect too much data and 56 percent says that brands won’t be able to build ethical AI tools.