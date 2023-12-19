Accenture unveils Generative AI Studio in Bengaluru

By Pihu Yadav

Accenture launched a Generative AI Studio in Bengaluru, on Monday, as part of the company's broader strategy to harness advanced technology for business optimisation.

The Generative AI Studio is part of Accenture's $3 billion investment in data and AI, tapping into strategic investments made in the Center for Advanced AI. It is said to offer services such as the proprietary gen AI model "switchboard," customisation techniques, model-managed services, and specialised training programmes.

Nestled within Accenture's Innovation Hub, the studio aims to amalgamate the firm's talent and technological investments, providing a comprehensive suite of generative AI capabilities to enhance business processes and facilitate enterprise reinvention.

A recent Accenture survey revealed an upward trend in AI-related spending among C-suite executives, with 74% planning to increase investments in 2024, up from 50% in the previous year. This signals a shift from proof of concept to customising foundation models with proprietary data.

Senthil Ramani, Global Lead – Data & AI, Accenture, highlighted the transformative potential of generative AI, stating, "Clients today understand the massive opportunity that generative AI can bring to optimise and reinvent their business, opening up new avenues for growth."

According to the company, the studio, located within Accenture’s Innovation Hub, will enable clients worldwide to prioritise capabilities across the value chain and scale their AI investments rapidly and responsibly, according to Ramani.