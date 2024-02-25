Anant Ambani wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to perform at pre-wedding bash, rehearses in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who will marry later this year, are kicking off celebrations with a three-day pre-wedding gala at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation. Radhika is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities will begin from March 1 and are expected to be attended by the who’s who of the world, and notable Indian leaders from business, sports and entertainment.

Renowned artists and musicians including Rihanna, David Blaine, Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljeet Dosanjh are expected to regale guests with their performances at the events.

King of Bollywood and Romance, Shah Rukh Khan will also be performing at the pre-wedding bash. The superstar on February 22 visited the city to rehearse for his performance, News18 reported.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who have been childhood friends, were engaged at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan in December 2022. Their Gol Dhana ceremony took place on January 19, 2023.

Recently, the invitation card for Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities went viral on social media. “We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024.”

“In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals,” the invite read.

“Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities!”