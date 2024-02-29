Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities: Take a look at the jungle-themed invite

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot and photos of the invitation card of the pre-wedding festivities have surfaced.

The jungle-themed invite reads: "We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroots refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, we planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for thousands of rescued animals."

"Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani,” the invite added.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will have different themed functions for the guests according to the suggested dress codes as per the 'Event Guide' sent to the invitees, PTI reported.

Notable figures from all walks of life, including business tycoons, singers, actors, and sportspersons are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

The guest list includes India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from the film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni.