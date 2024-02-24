Anant Ambani wedding: Nikhil Kamath, Chandrasekaran, Gautam Adani, Adar Poonawala, Birla among guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and wife Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation will host India Inc leaders for the pre-wedding celebrations of their youngest son, Anant Ambani.
Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant, who is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.
Mukesh Ambani's global influence and India’s soft power are evident in the guest lists that include global and Indian leaders from business, sport, government, entertainment and more.
Here's the list of top Indian business leaders who will be attending the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group and family including Ananya and Aryaman
Gautam Adani, Chairperson of Adani Group and family
Godrej Family
Nandan Nilekani, Founder and Non-executive chairman of Infosys
Sanjiv Goenka, Founder and chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group
Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro
Uday Kotak, Chairperson of Kotak Securities
Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India
Sunil Mittal, Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises
Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO of Hero MotoCorp
Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies
Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha
Ronnie Screwvala
Dilip Sanghvi, MD of Sun Pharmaceutical