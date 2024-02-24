Anant Ambani wedding: Nikhil Kamath, Chandrasekaran, Gautam Adani, Adar Poonawala, Birla among guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and wife Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation will host India Inc leaders for the pre-wedding celebrations of their youngest son, Anant Ambani.

Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant, who is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani's global influence and India’s soft power are evident in the guest lists that include global and Indian leaders from business, sport, government, entertainment and more.

Here's the list of top Indian business leaders who will be attending the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group and family including Ananya and Aryaman

Gautam Adani, Chairperson of Adani Group and family

Godrej Family

Nandan Nilekani, Founder and Non-executive chairman of Infosys

Sanjiv Goenka, Founder and chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro

Uday Kotak, Chairperson of Kotak Securities

Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India

Sunil Mittal, Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises

Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO of Hero MotoCorp

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha

Ronnie Screwvala