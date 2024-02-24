Anant Ambani wedding: Rihanna, Arijit Singh to perform at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

The much-anticipated pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will kick off in Jamnagar and the elite guest has the who's who of the film and entertainment world. Musical legends and artists are set to entertain guests at the pre-wedding celebrations.

Leading the charge from the musical world at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events are some of the most iconic names from the global and Indian music industry.

Among the global stars who will be performing at the celebrations are Barbadian singer Rihanna, Indian superstar Arijit Singh and illusionist David Blaine, whose mind-bending acts are bound to leave the audience spellbound.

Below is the list of Indian film and entertainment industry stars who are attending the celebrations in Jamnagar:

Amitabh Bachchan and family

Abhishek and Aishwarya

Rajinikanth and family

Shah Rukh Khan and family

Aamir Khan and family

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Saif Ali Khan and family

Chunky Pandey and family

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sriram Nene

Aditya and Rani Chopra

Karan Johar

Boney Kapoor and family

Anil Kapoor and family

Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra

Shraddha Kapoor