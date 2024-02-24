Anant Ambani wedding: Rihanna, Arijit Singh to perform at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

The much-anticipated pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will kick off in Jamnagar and the elite guest has the who's who of the film and entertainment world. Musical legends and artists are set to entertain guests at the pre-wedding celebrations.
Leading the charge from the musical world at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events are some of the most iconic names from the global and Indian music industry.
Among the global stars who will be performing at the celebrations are Barbadian singer Rihanna, Indian superstar Arijit Singh and illusionist David Blaine, whose mind-bending acts are bound to leave the audience spellbound.
Below is the list of Indian film and entertainment industry stars who are attending the celebrations in Jamnagar:
Amitabh Bachchan and family
Abhishek and Aishwarya
Rajinikanth and family
Shah Rukh Khan and family
Aamir Khan and family
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Saif Ali Khan and family
Chunky Pandey and family
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sriram Nene
Aditya and Rani Chopra
Karan Johar
Boney Kapoor and family
Anil Kapoor and family
Varun Dhawan
Sidharth Malhotra
Shraddha Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor