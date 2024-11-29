Ayodhya emerges as second-most trending destination in APAC: Report

Ayodhya has emerged as the second-most trending destination in the Asia-Pacific region for intergenerational travel, according to a Booking.com report. The top trending destination for intergenerational travel emerged as Urayasu in Japan. Intergenerational travel is an opportunity to nurture family bonds and create memories that can last a lifetime. The travelling platform, which took comprehensive views of travellers from the APAC region (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam) found that 34 percent of the Indian families prefer clean and safe accommodations, ensuring everyone can relax and unwind.

The report also noted the "financially savvy" characteristics of Indian travellers. It said that 28 percent of intergenerational Indians prioritize vacations that are value for money.

Hotels remain the go-to for 57% of Indian families, with resorts following as the preferred option for 43%. On the other hand, the Top considerations for Indians while choosing a destination for intergenerational travel are- Security (44%); Affordable pricing and value for money (34%); Family-friendly attractions and activities (31%); Availability for family-friendly accommodations and accessibility for all age groups (30% each), and Accessibility for all age groups (26%), respectively.