Byju's EGM drama: Phishing attack, hundreds try to join Zoom, including 'Kevin Pietersen', 'Sir Michael Knight'

An extraordinary general meeting called by Byju’s investors to oust the company’s chief executive officer and founder Byju Raveendran concluded after voting. The results are expected to be out in the next couple of hours.

Citing internal and investor sources, Moneycontrol reports that the EGM faced a number of disruptions, as unknown people tried to allegedly sabotage the meeting by various means, according to investor sources.

Sources said that it took over an hour to complete the roll call and verify attendees as hundreds of individuals attempted to join the Zoom video-conferencing link of the EGM with all kinds of names like Sir Michael Knight, Natalia Cruz, Kevin Pietersen. Unidentified people also joined the meeting impersonating the company’s investors.

“The day started with a phishing attack to attempt to disrupt the meeting. Attendees received a random notification from an unidentified source that the meeting is cancelled. However, the EGM kicked off as per schedule at 9 am IST,” said a person close to the developments, as reported by Moneycontrol.

From 170 people who tried to attend the EGM, the number of total joinees was reduced to 37 after verification of pre-authorised names, said people aware of developments. Of these, 8 are Byju's employee-shareholders, 5 people from the legal side and remaining 24 are investors.