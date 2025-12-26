US expands social media screening to H-1B Visas, Indian applicants face delays but emergency cases see movement

The US State Department has quietly expanded its social media screening requirements for skilled-worker visas, bringing H-1B professionals and their H-4 dependents under enhanced scrutiny and triggering delays in visa processing for applicants, particularly in India.

The revised screening procedure, implemented on December 15, has resulted in passport retention, administrative processing, and interim refusals for several applicants. While the policy change was not formally publicised, its impact has become evident at US consulates, with applicants reporting longer processing timelines and additional verification steps.

Amid the uncertainty, an Indian H-1B applicant shared their experience on Reddit, noting that emergency visa requests are currently being processed despite the new checks. According to the post, the applicant attended their interview at the US Consulate in Chennai on December 15 and was directed into a separate queue designated for H-1B and H-4 applicants following biometric verification.

Also read: Bombay High Court declines interim stay on use of Saat Samundar Paar in upcoming film

During the interview, the visa officer asked standard questions related to the nature of the application, employment details, and compensation. The applicant’s passport was retained, and a white 221(g) slip was issued, indicating that the application required further administrative processing. The applicant was also instructed to keep all social media accounts active.

According to the Reddit post, the applicant’s visa status initially changed to “refused” on the Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC) portal before being updated to “approved” two days later. By December 22, the passport status reflected “Ready for Pickup,” and the applicant received email and SMS notifications confirming the update. HT.com has not independently verified the claims made in the social media post.

Also read: Gig workers call for nationwide strike on December 31 over labour conditions

The applicant advised others to remain patient, noting that similar cases reported processing timelines ranging from one to two weeks after emergency appointments. They also shared practical tips, including carrying an updated DS-160 form to the biometrics appointment and ensuring all social media accounts are disclosed accurately, either through direct links or usernames where links are too lengthy.

As the enhanced screening process continues to roll out, applicants are being urged to prepare for possible delays while ensuring full transparency in documentation and disclosures.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 10:30 AM