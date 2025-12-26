Russian spirits exports to India surge nearly fourfold in 2025, driven by vodka demandRussian spirits exports to India surge nearly fourfold in 2025, driven by vodka demand

Exports of Russian spirits to India have risen sharply in 2025, with shipments in the first 10 months nearly quadrupling compared to the same period last year, signalling India’s emergence as a high-growth market for Russian vodka and other hard alcoholic beverages.

According to a report by Russian financial and trade daily Vedomosti, citing data from the Federal Centre for Agricultural Export Development (Agroexport) under the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, Russian producers exported around 520 tonnes of spirits to India between January and October 2025. The consignments, which included vodka, gin, whiskey and liqueurs, were valued at approximately USD 900,000.

The data shows a sharp year-on-year rise, with export volumes to India tripling in weight and increasing fourfold in value over the corresponding period in 2024. Vodka accounted for the bulk of the shipments, emerging as the primary growth driver. In value terms, vodka exports alone were estimated at about USD 760,000 during the 10-month period.

Agroexport noted that India’s expanding consumer base, evolving tastes and premiumisation trends are making it an increasingly attractive destination for Russian spirits exporters, despite the market still being relatively small in absolute terms.

Between January and October 2025, India ranked 14th among the largest importers of Russian spirits, accounting for roughly 1.3 per cent of export volumes and about 1.4–1.5 per cent of total export revenues. However, it recorded the fastest growth rate among all importing countries.

Other leading destinations for Russian spirits during the period included Kazakhstan, Georgia, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Belarus. Industry observers say the strong growth in exports to India reflects a strategic push by Russian producers to diversify markets and tap into emerging economies with rising alcohol consumption and premium spirits demand.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 2:00 PM