Domino's India operator reports 19.7% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY2026

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, the operator of Domino’s, Dunkin’, and Hong’s Kitchen, reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,340 crore in Q2 FY2026, marking a 19.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase.
The company’s standalone revenue stood at Rs 1698.7 crore, up 15.8% YoY for the quarter ended September 30.
Domino’s India posted a Like-for-Like (LFL) growth of 9.1%, while Domino’s Turkey recorded an LFL growth of 5.6%.
During the quarter, Jubilant Foodworks expanded its total store network to 3,480 outlets, with a net addition of 93 stores. Domino’s India opened 81 new stores, taking its total to 2,321. In Turkey, the chain opened one new store and closed one, maintaining its network at 751 stores.
During the first quarter FY26, Jubilant Foodworks' standalone net profit stood at Rs 67 crore--29% jump YoY. The company's revenue from operations surged to 18% to Rs 1,702 crore in Q1 FY26, from Rs 1,440 crore in Q1 FY25.
The company added 67 new Domino's stores during the last three quarters, while Popeyes and Dunkin Donuts saw one and two stores respectively being closed during the period.
Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks were down 1.1%, trading at Rs 621.50 apiece at 11.17 am on Monday.