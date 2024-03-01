Don’t get married to your tasks. Stay focused on outcomes: Microsoft’s Rohini Srivathsa

Technology is permeating every aspect of work and life and this is more true than ever before. Dr Rohini Srivathsa, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia has an interesting take on it. Speaking at the Storyboard18 Visionaries’ Bangalore Chapter, she said, at the end of the day, technology is just a tool. Each of us needs to utilise these tools to improve our work and achieve better outcomes.

“Today, artificial intelligence (AI) is a major topic. I've dabbled in AI since my graduate studies, and the emergence of tools like ChatGPT is a clear sign of its rapid development. While not everyone has embraced AI yet, a significant shift is happening. Technology can now do things that even experts like myself couldn't predict just a few years ago,” she said.

According to Srivathsa, while many might not be programmers, the ability to interact with AI through natural interfaces like voice commands is another significant shift.

“This means, regardless of your industry or function, you should start thinking about how this new, intelligent technology could impact your work, outcomes, and purpose,” she said.

Srivathsa also spoke about disruption. “Disruption is a common term, but it's now crucial for everyone to examine their work and rethink the desired outcomes and purpose,” she said.