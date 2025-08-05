Engine oil maker Castrol India profit ups 5% to Rs 244 crore in Q2 due to surge in demand

ADVERTISEMENT
Lubricant company Castrol India Ltd reported a 5% increase in its profit after tax in the quarter ended on 30 June 2025. The company's profit climbed to Rs 244 crore in the second quarter 2025.
Castrol India follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.
The revenue from operations of the company increased by 7% YoY to Rs 1,497 crore and EBITDA stood at Rs 349 crore during the quarter.
In the first-half, Castrol's PAT increased by 6.5% to Rs 477 crore year-on-year, and the revenue stood at Rs 2,919 crore.
"We stayed focused on execution—expanding our reach in rural markets, growing our presence in industrial business, and continuing to offer our customers quality and convenience. We also took important steps toward circular product innovation and deepened our associations with OEMs,” said Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.
According to Lele, industry is a long-term area for the company. ON rural business, he added, "our rural strategy is playing out well, and we’ll keep strengthening it in the coming months".
The engine oil and industrial lubricants maker, majority-owned by BP, is now present in more than 160,000 outlets, comprising 32,000-plus bike points, 11,000+ multi-brand car workshops, and a dealer network.
The company recently launched Rustilo (DW 800) range of rust preventives, manufactured in and developed for India, now serves over 100 customers in automotive, bearings, tube and metal manufacturing.