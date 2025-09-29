Festive rush boosts V2 Retail same-store sales beyond 10%; targets 50% revenue growth in FY26"

ADVERTISEMENT
Value fashion and retail chain V2 Retail is reporting better-than-expected momentum in same-store sales and is targeting around 50% revenue growth in FY26, signaling a strong start to the festive season, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Akash Agarwal, Whole Time Director of V2 Retail, said that the company has seen consistent momentum in same-store sales growth. "While it’s too early to fully assess the impact of the recent GST cut, all indicators are pointing towards a positive outlook. Based on current festive trends, we are performing better than our earlier guidance of 8–10% same-store sales growth,” he added.
The company has already passed on GST benefits to customers, although most of its products are priced below Rs 1,000, with Agarwal noting that growth is being driven by higher disposable income rather than direct price cuts.
Originally planning to open 100 new stores, V2 Retail has revised its target to 120–130 stores in FY26, reflecting strong performance in both new and existing locations. With older stores expected to achieve sales per square foot of Rs 1,200 over the next 2–3 years, the company remains optimistic about sustained growth.
On the potential impact of the Bihar elections, Agarwal noted that historically, the effects have been mixed. With 40 stores in Bihar contributing 20–25% of overall sales, the company hopes that stable conditions will allow sales momentum to continue uninterrupted.
