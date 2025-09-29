Prompt Engineering, Pytest, Playwright among fastest-growing skills in India: Udemy report

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian professionals are rapidly accelerating their adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools, according to Udemy’s annual 2026 Global Learning & Skills Trends report. The skills acceleration platform revealed a staggering 1,526% growth in Prompt Engineering skills among its Indian learners.
The report also highlighted that 89% of surveyed learners picked up Vector Databases, while demand for other role-specific technical skills like Pytest (980%) and FastAPI (108%) has surged. Cloud certifications (108%) and test automation tools such as Microsoft Playwright (217%) also recorded sharp increases in consumption.
Udemy said the trend goes far beyond curiosity, reflecting India’s strong intent to build AI-driven systems. “Learners are not just experimenting; they’re integrating AI capabilities into existing cloud and API architectures,” the report noted. This is evident in the growing popularity of System Design Interview courses (145%), which help professionals strengthen architecture and integration capabilities.
While technical upskilling dominates, soft skills remain vital. Courses in Relationship Building (90%), Risk Management (90%), and leadership are also growing in demand, underscoring that communication, collaboration, and critical thinking are becoming essential in an AI-first workplace. The rise in Risk Management, in particular, highlights professionals’ proactive approach to addressing AI-related challenges, including data privacy, ethics, and security.
Globally, Udemy analyzed learning patterns from more than 17,000 enterprise customers across July 2024 to June 2025. The study indicates that India stands out as one of the fastest-growing markets for AI-driven technical upskilling.