Zomato launches ‘Healthy Mode’ with AI-powered nutritional scoring, starting in Gurgaon

ADVERTISEMENT
Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of a new “Healthy Mode” on the food delivery platform, aiming to address what he called a long-standing blind spot in the company’s mission of delivering “better food for more people.”
In a detailed post on X, Goyal admitted that while Zomato made eating out and ordering in easier, it did little to help consumers truly eat better. “If you wanted genuinely nourishing food, Zomato didn’t make it easy,” he wrote, adding that this gap had weighed on him for years.
For years, there’s been something about Zomato that made me uneasy.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 29, 2025
We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely… pic.twitter.com/zBmnI1c0th
Healthy Mode introduces a Healthy Score for every dish, rated from Low to Super, based on key nutrition metrics like protein, complex carbs, fibre and micronutrients, instead of just calories. The system relies on AI and restaurant data to assess dishes, with users receiving simple, transparent explanations of what makes a meal healthy.
“This is not your run-of-the-mill healthy mode,” Goyal said, stressing that the bar has been set high enough for even professional athletes to use it reliably. He described the launch as “personal,” acknowledging the guilt he felt that Zomato made indulgent eating easy but did not make eating right accessible.
Currently live in Gurgaon, Healthy Mode will expand to other cities soon. Goyal invited users to test the feature, provide feedback, and help refine it. “For the first time, I feel we’re moving meaningfully closer to living up to our mission,” he added.