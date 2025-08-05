Emami defies FMCG ad-cut trend, invests Rs 694 crore to build brand visibility in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Emami invested Rs 694 crore towards advertisements and promotions in fiscal year 2025 to enhance brand visibility, build trust, and connect with a wider audience. The FMCG player increased its ad and promotional expenditure by 6.4% year-on-year. In FY2024, Emami spent Rs 652 crore on ads and promotions.
According to the company's annual report, it leveraged Print, television, OOH commercials, digital marketing, events, and announcements for wider reach, and also automated key business processes, such as media spend approvals. Emami also hired 3.98% of the workforce for branding and marketing roles in FY25.
According to Emami's brand strategy, the company will continue its focus on "meaningful" endorsements and "experience-led marketing initiatives".
"We have strategically selected ambassadors who embody the core attributes of each product range," the BoroPlus and Zandu maker brand mentioned in its annual report.
According to the Kolkata-based firm, a series of strategic and marketing initiatives were also taken in the international market to strengthen Emami's identity. For example, Emami launched a targeted campaign for Navratna in Arab markets; introduced innovative offerings from existing brands to leverage equity in adjacent product categories, and also 'invested prudently in media, including digital platforms, to support growth of relevant brands and portfolios".
While Emami has accelerated its ad and promotional spending, its peers have cut down on ad expenses due to macroeconomic uncertainties, tepid demand from the urban market, and rising input cost.
ITC slashed its ad and promotional spending by 3.89%in FY25 to Rs 1,331.69 crore. Nestlé India trimmed its ad expenditure from Rs 3,932 crore in FY24 to Rs 3,314 crore in FY25. While HUL ramped up its digital media investments, overall it cut the ad expenses by 5.5% to Rs 6,028 crore in FY25.
Emami's MD Harsha V. Agarwal has unequivocally said the company will continue its investment for marketing initiatives calling it an indispensable move. He added, "As we grow, we continue to strengthen the organisation with new capabilities, including sharper analytics, digital marketing and innovation frameworks".
Emami's consolidated profit soared from Rs 724 crore in fiscal year 2024 to Rs 814 crore in FY 2025--a 12% year-on-year increase. The operating income also witnessed a jump of 6.4% to Rs 3,809 crore in the same duration.