Fitness tech startups secure $7 million in 2025; Cult.fit dominates with $666 million raised

ADVERTISEMENT
Rising health awareness has boosted investor confidence in India’s health and fitness tech startups, with $7 million invested so far in 2025, according to data intelligence platform Tracxn.
Between 2016 and 2025, annual funding in the sector grew from $24.2 million in 2016 to a peak of $388 million in 2021, before moderating to $48.3 million in 2024.
To date, more than 100 venture capital firms have backed India’s fitness tech space. Chiratae Ventures leads the pack with 11 funding rounds across three portfolio companies, followed by Blume Ventures and Kalaari Capital, which participated in eight rounds each.
The year 2021 marked the sector’s funding high, driven largely by Cult.fit’s $180 million Series F round. Overall, the industry has raised $989 million across 203 equity deals.
India’s fitness tech ecosystem today comprises over 600 active startups, with 96 of them securing equity funding. The sector spans wearables, connected gym equipment, fitness apps, and AI-driven platforms.
Among the top-funded players, Cult.fit stands out with $666.6 million raised, followed by HealthifyMe ($145.3 million), Ultrahuman ($55 million), and FITTR ($19.9 million). FITTR, reflecting the growing demand for app-based coaching and community-led fitness, recently raised $3 million in a Series A round from Nithin Kamath-backed Rainmatter.
The sector has also seen four mega rounds exceeding $100 million—all by Cult.fit. These include its $180 million Series F in 2021, $110.5 million Series D in 2020, $120 million Series D in 2019, and $120 million Series C in 2018.