AI edge: 40% of unicorn founders in India have tech roots

ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial Intelligence (AI) AI expertise has become a key marker of employability for companies across sectors, with HRs seeking candidates proficient in cloud computing, machine learning, and data analytics.
As AI reshapes the hiring landscape, Storyboard18 analysed whether founders of new-age companies, who are driving the next wave of innovation, are equally equipped with these AI skills.
The analyses found that among India's 120-plus unicorns (Startup that has reached a valuation of over $1 billion), around 40% have at least one founder with a technology background-- typically holding a degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, or Machine Learning.
Interestingly, a majority of these tech-degree founders helm SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) companies, while relatively fewer come from logistics, fintech, edtech, or D2C sectors.
Some of India's unicorn founders with technology-related degrees include Channdan Khatri and Bhavish Aggarwal (Krutrim), Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya V (Zepto), V.R. Govindarajan (Perfios); Ravi Kumar and Shrini Viswanath (Upstox); Ramanshu Mahaur (Spinny); Sudheer Koneru (Zenoti); Beerud Sheth (GupShup); Sanjay Sethi (ShopClues); Neeraj Singh (Groww), and Bhavesh Manglani (Delhivery), among others.
AI and digitisation are emerging as essential tools for gaining a competitive advantage and optimising processes and costs. Future business leaders will be expected to become AI-native, regardless of their functional experience," said Rahul Shah, Co-Founder & Director, WalkWater Talent Advisors.
"We cannot imagine a world without AI going forward--it will become part of every leader’s toolkit," added Rahul Shah.
However, the dominance of AI does not mean traditional skills are losing ground. Nearly 70% of India's unicorn founders come from mechanical or electrical engineering backgrounds, MBAs, or are dropouts--with sales, marketing, and operations remaining their most common strength among them.
"Building and scaling a company involves more than technological proficiency," said Neha Singh, CEO & Co-founder, Tracxn.
"It requires understanding consumer behavior, managing teams, crafting brand narratives, and driving market expansion--all of which rely on business acumen rather than coding or algorithmic expertise".
'Sectors where AI skills matter most for founders'
As advanced technologies continue to reshape business operations, AI is making its presence felt across industries, said Shah.
"As data centers proliferate and processing speeds continue to ramp, AI will be called upon to solve more problems across industries," he noted.
Neha Singh pointed out that sectors with high data intensity and real-time decision-making are seeing the greatest premium on AI capabilities among founders.
"In healthcare, AI-enabled diagnostics and workflow automation are helping providers scale in Tier-2 and 3 markets," she said.
"In logistics and supply-chain, AI platforms that optimise routes, warehouse operations, and demand forecasting are becoming core to business models rather than ancillary tools".
However, even in the AI era, experts believe the next generation of founders will be defined not just by technical know-how, but also by their ability to integrate emerging technologies with timeless entrepreneurial fundamentals-- vision, storytelling, and execution.