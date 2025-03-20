FMCG Ads: Facebook leads with 54%, YouTube 29%, X 9%

FMCG brands' digital advertising spending is rising by 24% annually as they focus on digital platform as per a report by Excellent Publicity with data points by TAM. Mobile-first audience behavior has led to increased engagement with short-form videos, influencer marketing, and interactive ads, making these formats essential for brand visibility. AI-based ad targeting further enhances marketing efforts by delivering personalized advertisements, resulting in higher conversion rates. Additionally, e-commerce integration through platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and BigBasket enables brands to drive direct sales, creating a user-friendly shopping experience for consumers.

Facebook holds the highest ad spend share at 54%, making it the leading platform for digital advertising. YouTube follows with 29%, dominating the short-form video marketing space and capturing audience attention effectively. Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) accounts for 9% of ad spend, proving to be a strong platform for real-time brand engagement and conversations.

Regardless of the growth in digital platforms, TV remains the leading advertising platform, especially for mass-market FMCG brands like Coca-cola, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, and so on.

Key TV trends in 2024

Prime time (6 PM – 10 PM) dominates FMCG TV advertising, with 53% of ads airing during this period to maximize audience reach. Celebrity-backed campaigns account for 32% of total TV ad duration, leveraging star power for greater impact. Among the most popular ad slots, General Entertainment Channels lead with 41%, followed by Sports at 30% and Movies at 14%, reflecting consumer viewing preferences.

Hindustan Unilever leads the FMCG sector with a 13% share, primarily focusing on personal care and hygiene products. Reckitt Benckiser follows with a 9% share, specializing in healthcare and home essentials. Parle Products holds a 6% share, dominating the packaged foods and snacking segment, catering to widespread consumer demand.

Most visible celebrity on television

Celebrity-endorsed ads accounted for 32% of the total ad duration on TV for the FMCG sector, highlighting the strong influence of star power in brand promotions. Akshay Kumar led as the top celebrity in terms of television ad duration within the FMCG sector, reinforcing his appeal among advertisers. Other prominent celebrities also played a significant role in driving brand visibility. The increasing reliance on celebrity endorsements reflects the industry's strategy to enhance consumer trust and engagement. As competition intensifies, brands continue to invest in high-profile ambassadors to create impactful advertising campaigns.

Despite the rise of digital media, print advertising remains effective due to its strong regional appeal. Localized content helps brands connect with specific consumer groups, while high-impact, full-color front-page ads account for 34% of total print placements that maximizes visibility. Additionally, print is a trusted medium, particularly for healthcare, ayurvedic, and personal care brands, reinforcing credibility and consumer trust.

Radio advertising is also experiencing a resurgence, with a 19% growth in ad spending in 2024. This medium is particularly effective in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where listenership remains high. Strategic ad placements during morning and evening commutes ensure maximum engagement. As a result, localized audio branding through radio ads and jingles is making a strong comeback, especially in regional markets, helping brands maintain a direct and personal connection with their target audience.