Global ad spend to grow by 4.6 percent: Dentsu Forecasts 2024

The latest dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts, covering 58 markets across the globe, shows advertising spend will expand by $33.0 billion in 2024 to reach $752.8 billion. This represents a 4.6 percent growth year-over-year for the ad industry – much faster than the pace seen in 2023 (+2.7 percent vs. 2022). However, media price inflation continues to have a significant influence on growth, with global advertising spend at constant prices projecting a 2024 increase by only 2.5 percent, when compared to 2023 spending.

Digital is also expected to follow an upward trajectory to reach $442.6 billion in 2024, representing 58.8 percent of global advertising spend. The slowdown to single-digit growth first observed in 2023 (6.3 percent) is forecast to continue in 2024 (6.5 percent) and to become the norm over the next years: 6.3 percent three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2026. Yet, digital is expected to continue to be the main driver of global ad spend growth and capture the most incremental ad dollar investments, with an additional $27.1 billion spend next year.

The report shows that in 2024, significant media opportunities arise for advertisers from major cyclical sporting and political events such as UEFA EURO2024 and the US presidential election, driving increased investments both at a market and international level.

The report examines real-time financial data from around the world, identifying major shifts in ad spend by media channel, by sector and by geography. Additionally, this report also explores two new comparisons for brand leaders, enabling them to consider ad spend in relation to wider macro-economic factors such as market demographics and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Will Swayne, Global Practice President - Media, dentsu, said, “Despite the current worldwide geo-political instabilities and economic outlook, in 2024 we can see how significant major political and sporting events are for creating positive growth in ad spend. But overall spend is just one of the metrics we need to consider, so for the first time, we have conducted a deep dive analysis into market GDP and population as new alternative ad spend benchmarks for our clients.”

Dentsu analysis shows in 2024, advertising spend is forecast to represent, on average, 0.75 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the countries tracked, which is consistent with the average annual ad spend/GDP indicator observed in the last 20 years (0.70 percent). With some markets contributing considerably more, for example; advertisers in Japan (1.26 percent), the United Kingdom (1.23 percent) and the United States (1.13 percent) spending much more than those in other markets relative to their GDP.

Additionally, the report demonstrates that in 2024, advertisers will spend, on average, $139 per capita across the world. It is about 75 percent more than what they spent 20 years ago ($80). Beyond showing that advertisers are spending more to attract audiences, the ad spend per capita indicator also shows the growing ad pressure faced by audiences.

Swayne continues: “Audiences are receiving an increasing volume of ads, so finding new ways to drive ad effectiveness has never been more important. We are seeing an increased focus on planning and buying for attention, over pure reach, as more brands seek to maximize their return on investment and capitalize on the attention economy tools available to them.”

From a channel perspective, the 2024 dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts outlook indicates that in the digital space, retail media investments will accelerate the fastest with a 17.2 percent three-year CAGR, followed by paid social investments (12.3 percent three-year CAGR). Programmatic channels, which already account for more than 70 percent of digital ad spend, are also expected to continue growing by double-digits (10.2 percent three-year CAGR).

Following two consecutive years of declining ad spend, TV is predicted to return to growth (2.9 percent) and capture 23.0 percent of ad spend in 2024. Connected TV is forecast to experience a rapid 30.8 percent growth, almost twice as fast as 2023 growth (15.9 percent), as major video platforms launch or refine their ad offering.

Other media are expected to account for a 18.2 percent share of advertising spend in 2024. All will grow (cinema by 6.4 percent, out-of-home by 4.4 percent, audio by 1.1 percent), barring print which will contract by -3.3 percent.

Advertising spend is expected to grow across all regions. The Americas, the largest region in terms of ad spend, is forecast to overtake Asia-Pacific as the most dynamic with 5.8 percent growth in 2024, which is significantly greater than the 2.5 percent growth it experienced in 2023. Advertising spend in the region is expected to accelerate the fastest until at least 2025 (4.8 percent growth). Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow by 4.0 percent in 2024 (+0.5 percentage point vs. 2023), and EMEA by 2.7 percent growth (+0.8 percentage point vs. 2023).