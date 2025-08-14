YouTube enhances creator tools with new promotion and engagement features

YouTube has released a set of new features for creators. The updates include changes to content promotion, engagement tools, and multilingual content options.

Key Updates:

Expanded Community Posts: Creators can now upload up to 10 images per Community Post, a significant increase from the previous limit of five. This change allows for richer visual storytelling and a more comprehensive way to engage with subscribers.

Simplified Auto-Dubbing Edits: Verified creators can now use the Studio Editor to make changes to videos with automatic dubbing. The system will reprocess the dubbed audio to align with the new edits, simplifying the workflow for creators who localize their content. YouTube has also announced plans to add support for editing manually uploaded multi-language captions later this year.

Enhanced Promote Campaigns: For creators using YouTube Promote to drive traffic to external websites, new CTA buttons are now available on desktop. Options like "Book Now," "Get Quote," and "Contact Us" offer more specific and effective ways to guide viewers to take action. YouTube Promote allows creators to directly boost their Shorts and videos without needing to use Google Ads.