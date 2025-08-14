Rapido launches ‘Ownly’ food delivery app in Bengaluru, promises affordable meals

Rapido has unveiled its latest venture in India’s competitive food delivery space with the launch of ‘Ownly’, a platform positioned as a low-cost alternative for consumers. The service is currently operational in select areas of Bengaluru and is available exclusively on the Google Play Store.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Ownly operates on a zero-commission model for restaurants, allowing them to offer food at prices closer to offline rates. The platform’s menu includes basic staples such as rice and eggs for under ₹100, with at least four meals priced at ₹150 or below. Rapido has stated that prices will be kept approximately 15% lower than those on established rivals Swiggy and Zomato.

Prior to its official rollout, Ownly underwent closed pilot testing in certain Bengaluru neighbourhoods. The launch comes after discussions between Rapido and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to finalise onboarding terms for restaurant partners. Under the agreed arrangement, restaurants will bear the delivery costs for orders within a four-kilometre radius — a departure from the industry’s conventional commission-based model.

For customers, delivery charges are set at ₹20 for smaller orders within the four-kilometre limit and ₹25 for orders exceeding ₹100. Rapido has emphasised that there will be no additional platform fees, packaging charges, inflated menu pricing, or other surcharges.

At present, Ownly’s coverage includes Byrasandra, Tavarekere, Madiwala (BTM) Layout, and Hosur Sarjapura Road (HSR) Layout. Attempts to access the service in Delhi and nearby regions return a notification that the location is outside the delivery area. The app has yet to be released on the Apple App Store.