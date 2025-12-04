Delhi founder backs struggling Mathura techie, opts to train him rather than fire him

A Delhi-based founder has detailed how he chose to mentor a struggling employee rather than dismiss him, saying the young developer from Mathura has since become one of his most trusted team members. Harshil Tomar, co-founder and chief executive of DreamLaunch — a company he established in 2025 — said in a social media post that he realised early on that the employee, Arpit Chaudhary, was extremely polite and hardworking but lacked soft skills and experience in logical problem-solving.

So we are working with this amazing developer based out of Mathura ( @git_cuber )



Extremely sweet guy and hardworking



But he needed work on Soft Skills and Logic building



I would often have to sit with him to debug things and deep-dive into issues. I don't blame him much tbh,… pic.twitter.com/jLF0nRlVtd — Harshil Tomar (@Hartdrawss) December 3, 2025

Tomar stated that instead of firing him, he decided to work closely with Chaudhary to build his capabilities. He said the developer is now part of a five-member core team where they communicate openly, tackle problems collectively and resolve issues step by step. Tomar added that he would often sit with Chaudhary to debug challenges and deep-dive into technical issues, noting that edge-case handling was something the latter had not encountered previously.

The CEO remarked that finding talented people with the right attitude is difficult, and with proper guidance they can become exceptional contributors. His post prompted a wave of supportive responses, with one user describing Chaudhary as one of the best people they had met. Another user said that anyone can improve with encouragement and a positive approach, while a third shared their own experience of being guided by a client early in their career, crediting that support with their professional growth.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 4:53 PM