Laid off as a ‘low performer’, former Meta employee says savings have run out as job search drags on

A US-based tech professional who was laid off by Meta earlier this year has said she is still unable to secure a new role nine months on, adding that the “low performer” label attached to her departure continues to cast a shadow over her job prospects. In an as-told-to essay for Business Insider, Brittney Ball described how her dismissal from the social media giant overturned her financial stability, personal confidence and long-term plans, while unexpectedly steering her towards a new phase of growth.

Ball, a single mother who previously lived in a homeless shelter, said her appointment as a documentation engineer at Meta in 2020 had represented safety and stability — a place where she believed she could build a long-term career. She informed Business Insider that losing the role in February, as part of a round of layoffs targeting “low performers”, felt like a devastating blow and one she struggled to comprehend, as she had always taken pride in her work.

She stated that the experience shattered her early optimism about working in tech. What once felt like a secure environment now appeared to her as merely a means to fund her life. Since the layoff, she has applied to roles at smaller technology firms but said she has not received a single offer, adding that she suspects the low-performer label may be affecting her chances.

With unemployment benefits yet to be processed, Ball reported relying on her parents and partner for day-to-day expenses, something she finds emotionally challenging given her long-standing independence. At the same time, the setback prompted her to explore fresh avenues. She said that within weeks of losing her job, she began building TechniDox, an AI-powered documentation start-up she hopes to scale.

Ball has also begun investing in her own development again, reviving her YouTube channel, strengthening her LinkedIn presence and enrolling at Trinity University to pursue a dual degree in journalism and computer science. Although she admitted that the job market appears daunting, she told Business Insider that the encouragement she receives from friends, family and online networks continues to motivate her.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 4:29 PM