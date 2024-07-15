Govt to meet telecom and internet service providers on July 16; DoT constituted 6 Stakeholders Advisory Committees

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the leadership of Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, held the first meeting of the two-day session of newly constituted Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs). The initiative will be critical in engaging industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India's telecommunication ecosystem.

Aiming to facilitate a consistent two-way dialogue with government on matters related to telecommunication sector, Scindia has constituted six distinct Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs) to provide insights to the DoT on various matters pertaining to it.

Top CEOs, academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders are members of these six advisory committees (SACs).

Meetings with Telecom Service Providers and Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers will take place on 16/07.

Key Highlights - Day1

Satellite Communication Ecosystem

The Satellite Communication Ecosystem SAC focuses on the role of satellite technology in enhancing communication services, particularly in remote and underserved areas. This committee explores opportunities to expand satellite communication infrastructure, improve regulatory frameworks, and encourage private sector participation.

Telecom Sector Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

The Telecom Sector OEMs SAC aims to bolster the local manufacturing of telecom equipment and reduce dependency on imports. This committee focuses on promoting indigenous production, encouraging innovation, and removing bottlenecks for OEMs. The first meeting involved drawing up a charter w.r.t. policy priorities and resolving issues in the short and the medium terms. The objective is to nurture a robust telecom manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Telecom Electronics Ecosystem

The Telecom Electronics Ecosystem SAC addresses expansion of the footprint of telecom electronics and component manufacturing sector in India. This group works on strategies to enhance the production capabilities of electronic components and devices used in telecom networks. The initial meeting discussed measures to support local electronics manufacturing, resolve supply chain issues, and promote research and development in this critical area.

Scindia expressed his confidence with regard to the discussions and emphasized on the importance of continuous engagement with industry leaders to drive technological advancements and policy reforms. He stated, "This initiative will go a long way to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ and a global leader in field of Telecommunications. The insights and contributions from these esteemed committees will be invaluable in shaping policies that foster growth, innovation, and inclusivity."