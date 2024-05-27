            

      Half of global consumers would like to have an AI clone for admin tasks: Dentsu report

      Highlighting AI integration in the latest report, the creative network shared the long-term consumer trends that will shape the next decade.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 6:51 PM
      The report surveyed 30,000 people across 26 countries, examining the long-term trends shaping the future of technology, culture, consumers, and brands on the pathway to 2035. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Charting the long-term consumer trends shaping the next decade, the creative network dentsu has released its landmark global study, Consumer Vision 2035:The Era of the Insight-to-Foresight Pivot. The study has shown a growing comfort level among consumers for an increasing number of administrative and shopping activities being managed by AI on their behalf.

      The report surveyed 30,000 people across 26 countries, examining the long-term trends shaping the future of technology, culture, consumers, and brands on the pathway to 2035. Half of global consumers say that by 2035 they’d like to have an AI clone of themselves to take care of shopping, admin, and communications tasks on their behalf. The coming decade will see the proliferation of ‘AI Gatekeepers’ that consumers will look to take charge of recurring purchases, vetting ads and promotions sent by businesses, and take part in focus groups on their behalf, so they can more easily make their preferences known to brands.

      The report also shared that 4 in 5 global consumers expect that by 2035 they will need to shift some of their daily activities due to how the climate will change. Additionally, brands will need to become more perceptive to garner consumer attention in the AI-filtered and culturally reshaped reality on the horizon.

      Jeff Greenspoon, Global Practice President of Integrated Solutions at dentsu, said, “What is very clear from the findings is that we are only now just entering the next era of transformation across technology, culture, and consumer expectations. An AI-filtered world might seem far into the future, but it is already becoming a reality today, and consumers’ interactions with brands will fundamentally shift within the next 10 years.”

      He suggested that business leaders and brand builders must start preparing for this new landscape today with both technology and creativity. “These provocative insights are the starting point to guide people-centered transformation efforts that create long-term brand opportunities because those that push the boundaries to innovate now will undoubtedly see the biggest impact through the next decade,” he added. While technology will cocoon consumers lives in years to come, nature will constrain them as societal conventions around growth and prosperity will be further unseated. This will create a landscape where assumptions that previously perpetuated culture and business are re-examined. In response to these tensions, consumers will lean further into their emotions and passions when actively engaging with brand significant share, it said.

      The report also noted that 7 in 10 consumers say that today, a significant share of their shopping decisions are influenced by the mood they’re in at the time of purchase. The study also shows that most consumers wish they were more impulsive and actively seek experiences that elicit visceral emotions. Each of the forces outlined in the research carries implications for brands.


