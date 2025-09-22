Flexible work emerges as top retention tool, say 8 in 10 CHROs: Study

ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) are stepping into one of the most influential roles in the corporate world, according to new research by International Workplace Group (IWG). The global survey of over 1,000 CHROs across the US and UK revealed that 88% believe their influence is at an all-time high. In India, the trend is even more pronounced, with more than 60% of CHROs now identifying themselves as transformation leaders driving enterprise-wide change beyond traditional HR functions.
The study found that CHROs are working more closely with CEOs and top leadership than ever before, with 81% reporting closer collaboration with the C-suite. This shift reflects evolving business priorities such as employee wellbeing and happiness (64%), attracting top talent (64%), boosting productivity (58%), and ensuring compliance with workplace policies (53%).
Globally, CHROs are increasingly being recognised as trusted advisors to CEOs, with 89% positioning themselves as senior advisers shaping long-term strategy. Nearly all respondents said their work directly impacts profitability (96%), productivity, and employee retention (95%). Harvard Business Review and McKinsey have also observed this growing trend, noting that CHROs are increasingly seen as potential CEO successors due to their enterprise-wide perspective and leadership acumen.
In India, CHROs are spearheading large-scale cultural transformations (67%), redesigning hybrid workforce models (44%), and embedding AI-driven talent management systems (23%). These priorities align closely with global peers but are tailored to India’s unique workforce dynamics.
Flexible working emerged as a central theme. Four in five CHROs (81%) said it is critical to retaining top talent. IWG’s data further supports this, showing that 72% of executives offering flexible working saw productivity gains in 2024. Conversely, 66% of CHROs warned that companies risk major losses in talent retention without such policies.
Mark Dixon, CEO of IWG, “Hybrid and platform working is no longer just a perk — it is a strategic necessity. By embracing flexible models, businesses can boost productivity, attract and retain top talent, and build a happier workforce. CHROs are at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring flexible working drives long-term success.”