Advertisements set to return to Bengaluru Metro pillars after 7-year ban, expected to boost revenue

ADVERTISEMENT
After a seven-year hiatus, advertisements are set to return to metro pillars and infrastructure across Bengaluru, potentially boosting non-fare revenue for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) by up to ₹80 crore annually, according to media reports.
The BMRCL has invited tenders for ad displays on selected piers and portals along all operational metro corridors — the Purple, Green, and Yellow Lines — with plans to extend coverage to the upcoming Pink and Blue Lines as well.
This development follows the Karnataka government's decision on July 18 to lift the long-standing ban on outdoor advertising in Bengaluru, India’s IT capital. The move is expected to revive the city’s advertising sector and generate additional revenue for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s civic body.
The change was formalized after the state government submitted the BBMP Advertisement Bye-Laws, 2024, to the Karnataka High Court. Under the new rules, advertising rights will be awarded to bidders offering the highest rates for a particular road or group of roads.
However, as per the new regulations, advertisements will not be allowed on roads narrower than 60 feet, unless the area is designated as commercial or industrial in the city’s master plan.
Key provisions include:
Private properties only: Hoardings must be installed on private properties with the written consent of the owner.
Spacing requirements: Hoardings must be spaced at least 200 meters apart, with a maximum horizontal width of 40 feet.
No ads on roads or footpaths: Ads are prohibited on roads, footpaths, and properties without a valid khata or that are not listed in BBMP records.
Tax compliance: Malls that are tax-compliant may display advertisements facing public roads but must pay applicable advertisement fees.
Public messaging: 10% of daily screen time on digital displays and 20 days per year for static hoardings must be reserved free of charge for public interest messaging.
Although BMRCL is permitted to display ads on metro pillars and stations, the BBMP will oversee the tendering process and share in the revenue, the report added.
Read More: Signpost India wins 9-year exclusive Bengaluru Metro ad rights, Rs 700 cr revenue potential