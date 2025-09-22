WPP Media appoints Reshmy Warrier as Head of Business Planning & Operations

ADVERTISEMENT
WPP Media has appointed Reshmy Warrier as head of business planning and operations.
In a note, she shared, "Excited to have started a new chapter as Head of Business Planning and Operations at WPP Media (Mindshare - Team Unilever). I will be driving impact driven solutions, powered by AI, tech and data for the world's most iconic portfolio, Unilever (HUL). It is my 2nd stint at Mindshare Fulcrum and 3rd with WPP Media - a homecoming after 14+ years driving strategy and programming at Star and Zee5."
Warrier began her career at Perfect Relations as a management trainee. Then, she moved to Cactus Imaging and then Kinetic Worldwide.
She led Mindshare as director - client leadership, where she delivered innovative media strategy and execution for Unilever's beauty and hair care portfolio which includes Dove, Lakme, and Clear. Then, she was appointed by Star TV as head - strategy and programming, English business, and then moved to Zee5 as head - global content strategy and platform operations.
