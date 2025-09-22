IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva nominates Daniel Katz as first Deputy Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), proposed the appointment of Daniel Katz as First Deputy Managing Director, effective October 6, 2025. The appointment is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.

Katz currently serves as Chief of Staff to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the United States Department of the Treasury. He is the principal advisor to the Secretary on a wide range of domestic and international matters.

Katz was instrumental in developing the U.S. government’s innovative economic partnership with Ukraine and has been central to the U.S. government’s international negotiations, including with China.

Katz has a long association with the Treasury Department that stretches more than a decade. In previous rounds of service at Treasury, he served as a Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs, Counselor to the Assistant Secretary for International Markets, and a policy advisor in the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. During this time, Katz also represented the United States at international fora, including the Financial Stability Board.

In addition to his work at the Treasury, Katz spent several years in the private sector. He was a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute focusing on central banking, international economic issues, and economic statecraft.

Previously, he worked at a global macro hedge fund, as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, and as an advisor to the Commander of U.S. forces in Kabul, Afghanistan. Katz received a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and a Juris Doctor magna cum laude from New York University School of Law.

In announcing her decision, Georgieva said, “Dan is known to his colleagues for his passion for policy work, particularly the intersection of economic policy and international relations. He is highly respected for his solution-oriented approach, collaborative leadership style, and willingness to bring fresh perspectives to difficult issues.”

Katz said, “I am deeply honored to be proposed for this position at the IMF. The IMF plays an indispensable role at the heart of the international monetary system. I very much look forward to deepening my engagement with the Fund, its staff and the membership.”

Georgieva said, “Dan is a strong believer in the important role of the Fund in helping our member countries ensure economic and financial stability at a time of significant transformations in the global economy. His ability to build relationships with a wide range of interlocutors will be an important asset to the Fund.”