Dell Laptops tops most desired brands for fifth year; MI, Tanishq make big gains: TRA Research

Dell Laptops has claimed the title of India’s Most Desired Brand of 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, according to the 11th edition of TRA’s Most Desired Brands Report. Apple iPhone and Titan Watches retained their second and third positions, reflecting sustained consumer admiration and aspiration.
As per the report, the top five Most Desired Brands of 2025 are led by Dell Laptops, followed by Apple iPhone, Titan Watches, MI and Tanishq. MI made a remarkable jump of 19 ranks from position 23 to rank 4, while Tanishq climbed 8 ranks to position 5. Meanwhile, LIC and Honda Motorcycles saw declines, with LIC falling 5 ranks to position 10 and Honda 5 ranks to position 11, indicating shifting preferences in insurance and automobile categories.
"Desire is the invisible force that pulls consumers closer to brands, often before logic even joins the conversation. It is not created—it is evoked, often from a deep well of emotional resonance, trust, and aspiration. In a crowded marketplace, where information is abundant but attention is scarce, brands that spark desire don’t just compete - they captivate. They become symbols of identity, achievement, and affinity," stated N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.
Other notable movements include Sony slipping 8 ranks to position 12, while retailers D Mart and Flipkart have gained 13 and 8 ranks respectively to reach position 13 and 14, respectively. Brands such as Nivea, Nike and Allen Solly have continued their steady ascent, with Nivea climbing 14 ranks to position 15 and Allen Solly jumping 24 ranks to position 20.
The report underscores the dominance of consumer-focused sectors, with technology, FMCG, automobiles and digital platforms featuring prominently. Categories such as diversified products, air conditioners, televisions, mobile phones, personal care, automobiles, and laptops saw intense competition, highlighting the breadth of consumer choices.
Emerging brands also showed significant upward momentum, including Livon Hair Serum, Nykaa Fashion, Boroplus Ayurvedic Cream, Reliance Diversified, Visa Credit Card, Tang Powdered Drink, Ajanta Wall Clocks, TTK Prestige Cookware, Voltas Beko Refrigerators, and Zandu Balm. These gains reflect shifts in consumer preference and growing relevance across sectors.
Conversely, several established brands experienced declines, including Van Heusen, Lakme, KIA SUVs, Fila, Christian Dior, Hindustan Unilever, Navratna Cool, Kellog’s, Bharti AXA, and Tata Safari. These downward movements highlight the volatility of consumer sentiment and intensified competition across categories.
