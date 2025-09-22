Cipla CEO Umang Vohra may step down in FY26; COO Achin Gupta tipped as successor

ADVERTISEMENT
Cipla CEO Umang Vohra is expected to step down by the end of fiscal year 2026, according to Livemint, with global COO Achin Gupta likely to succeed him. Storyboard18 could not independently verify this report.
Vohra has served as MD & GCEO since September 1, 2016. His five-year reappointment was approved at the 85th AGM, effective April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2026.
Vohra previously held roles at Eicher Motors, PepsiCo, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in India and the US, with degrees in engineering, marketing, and finance.
He joined Cipla as the Global Chief Financial and Strategy Officer and was promoted as Global Chief Operating Officer before his appointment as the MD & GCEO.
Rival Sun Pharmaceuticals is witnessing a leadership rejig at present. This month, Kirti Ganorkar helmed the managing director position of the company and after founder Dilip Shanghvi stepped down. Shanghvi will continue to chair the board as an executive director of Sun Pharma.
Shanghvi's son Aalok was also appointed as the company's chief operating officer, while his daughter, Vidhi, will head the company's fast-growing domestic consumer healthcare business. Besides, Aalok has been given additional responsibility of the North America business as current President and CEO of Sun Pharma's North American buinsess Abhah Gandhi has stepped down.