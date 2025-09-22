ED questions former cricketer Robin Uthappa in 1xBet money laundering case

ADVERTISEMENT
The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into illegal online betting platforms has widened its net, bringing several high-profile names under scrutiny. On Monday, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa appeared before the agency in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Curacao-based betting app, 1xBet.
PTI reported that officials said Uthappa arrived at the ED’s office around 11 a.m., where his statement was recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is probing the app’s operations in India amid allegations of duping investors of crores of rupees and evading massive taxes.
Uthappa is the latest in a growing list of celebrities to face ED questioning. Over the past weeks, former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, actor-turned-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have been summoned. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Sonu Sood are scheduled to appear before the agency this week.
As per the media report, investigators are examining how celebrities were approached by the betting company, the identities of its Indian representatives, the payment channels used, whether through hawala networks or formal banking routes, and the jurisdictions where payments were received. Celebrities have been asked to submit contracts, email exchanges and all relevant documentation with 1xBet.
The ED is also probing whether the endorsement fees could be classified as “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA. Key questions include whether endorsers were aware that online betting and gaming is prohibited in India.
The agency’s intensified scrutiny comes against the backdrop of the Union government’s recent ban on real-money online gaming. Officials estimate that before the legislation, around 22 crore Indians were registered with betting apps, with nearly 11 crore active users. The domestic betting market was pegged at over $100 billion and growing at 30% annually, underscoring both its scale and the risks of financial crimes.