President Trump says U.S. billionaires may be involved in TikTok deal, including Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that several prominent American billionaires — including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and tech entrepreneur Michael Dell — could be part of a potential deal that would see the United States take control of TikTok, according to media reports.
Trump also mentioned Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox News and News Corp and son of Rupert Murdoch, as a potential participant in the group of investors. Earlier, on September 21, Trump had announced that Oracle co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison would be involved in the deal.
According to reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Oracle would oversee TikTok’s U.S. data and security operations, and that six of the seven seats on the platform’s proposed board would be held by American representatives.
Trump also revealed that he had a “lengthy phone call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to discuss the deal. U.S. and Chinese officials now have until December 16 to finalize terms, following the latest deadline extension granted by the Trump administration.
In 2024, Congress passed legislation mandating that TikTok either divest its U.S. assets from parent company ByteDance or face a nationwide ban by January 2025. Trump has delayed enforcement of the law until mid-December to allow time for negotiations, attract U.S.-based investors, and satisfy the legal requirements for a divestiture.
Trump, who credits TikTok with helping him win re-election in 2024 and currently has over 15 million followers on the platform, said the recent call with Xi marked progress on the issue. He also indicated plans to meet the Chinese leader in person within the next six weeks.