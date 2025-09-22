Durga Puja Ad spends surge 15%, led by FMCG, Auto and E-commerce

Durga Puja has always been more than a cultural festival in Bengal — it is a marketing spectacle where brands compete to capture consumer attention amid the fervor of pandal-hopping, shopping, and community celebrations. This year, the festival has taken on added significance for advertisers, with industry leaders estimating a 10–15 percent surge in ad spends compared to last year.

The uptick is being driven by a combination of factors: a favorable consumer sentiment post-GST cuts in key categories such as FMCG and auto, pent-up demand, and the sheer scale of the Pujo economy. For brands, Durga Puja stands as the second-largest advertising season, often commanding 8–10 percent of national festive budgets and as high as 25–30 percent for regional powerhouses in Bengal and the East.

For mobility platform Rapido, Kolkata continues to be a critical market. Recognizing the cultural weight of the festival, the company has deepened its engagement efforts this year.

“Durga Puja is not a festival but an emotion for people in West Bengal, and at Rapido we want to be part of their cultural thread,” said Pawandip Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Rapido. The company has rolled out an integrated campaign across ATL, hyperlocal BTL, social platforms, influencer marketing, and interactive digital collaborations designed to make travel simpler and celebrations bigger.

On the back of a successful campaign last year, Rapido has raised its Durga Puja budget by 20 percent, signaling confidence in the market’s potential. The brand’s strategy, Singh explained, is to ensure Rapido feels like a natural part of the festive experience — not just as a mobility solution, but as an enabler of Pujo joy.

GST cuts fuel optimism in ad markets

Industry experts point to recent GST rationalizations as a key reason behind this year’s advertising spike. While the tax on advertising itself remains unchanged, the reduction in GST rates across FMCG, food, and auto categories has unlocked greater disposable income and improved brand sentiment.

“This year’s Durga Puja is likely to see a clear bump in ad spends compared to last year,” said Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO, Assiduus Global. “The big reason is the recent GST cuts. FMCG, auto, and retail players have already passed on price cuts to consumers, which is expected to give a strong push to festive demand. Industry estimates point to a 10–15 percent jump in overall festive advertising, with digital-first players and e-commerce leading the way.”

The significance of Durga Puja in brand budgets is also reflected in how national and regional players allocate their spends. “Durga Puja is the second biggest advertising season after Diwali,” explained Ambika Sharma, Founder and Chief Strategist, Pulp Strategy. “For many national brands, close to 8–10 percent of their annual festive budgets are earmarked for Pujo, while for regional powerhouses in Bengal and the East it can be as high as 25–30 percent of their yearly marketing outlay.”

Sharma expects spends to rise between 12–15 percent this year, with GST-driven demand creating additional headroom for marketers. She also noted a shift in medium preference: digital and connected TV are gaining sharper allocations, while traditional media like outdoor and print continue to dominate cityscapes during Pujo. “Large-format billboards, festive supplements, and TV for auto and durables retain relevance, but the tilt is clearly toward digital-first storytelling,” she said.

While digital-first strategies are dominating national and regional campaigns alike, media planners insist that a multi-channel presence is non-negotiable during Pujo. Yasin Hamidani, Director, Media Care Brand Solutions, pointed out that FMCG, fashion, jewellery, and electronics brands typically allocate 20–30 percent of their festive budgets to Durga Puja, with some regional brands dedicating even more.

“Outdoor media around pandals is non-negotiable for high-visibility impact, while experiential activations and branded installations are making a comeback as footfalls surge,” Hamidani said. “Digital-first formats like short-form video and influencer-led content are heavily prioritized. TV retains strong relevance for mass reach in Bengal, while print continues to play a premium role in jewellery and real estate.”

Who’s splurging this Pujo?

Across categories, advertisers are loosening purse strings. FMCG majors like Hindustan Unilever and ITC, jewellery brands such as Tanishq, electronics players like Samsung and LG, and auto giants including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are leading the charge. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are amplifying their Puja promotions to outpace rivals ahead of the Diwali season, while regional saree labels, confectionery brands, and retail chains are scaling up investments to tap into hyper-local demand.

Emerging categories like quick commerce and premium durables are also expected to splurge this year, leveraging Pujo’s festive momentum to drive both visibility and sales.

Experts believe that Durga Puja offers unique opportunities for brands to embed themselves into community life. “Durga Puja is not just a cultural festival in the East, it’s a marketing opportunity that demands hyper-localized engagement,” said Rahul Vengalil, COO, tgthr. “Brands with significant presence in the region, such as ITC Foods and Havells, lean heavily into activations, outdoor initiatives, and society-level tie-ups rather than just relying on traditional advertising.”

According to Vengalil, pandal hopping remains central to the festivities, and brands that integrate into this experience through stalls, sponsorships, and community-driven initiatives connect most effectively with audiences. “The GST cut has triggered a short-term spike in consumption, but the real driver is the festive momentum. From Durga Puja through to Diwali, brands will continue to invest heavily in creating memorable consumer touchpoints,” he added.

Faith, festivity, and advertising

With Kolkata’s streets decked in lights, massive billboards dominating cityscapes, and pandals welcoming millions of visitors, Durga Puja 2025 has emerged as a festival of both faith and advertising growth. Brands are not just spending more; they are spending smarter, ensuring sharper targeting, richer engagement, and stronger cultural integration.