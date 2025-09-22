Mithun Manhas poised to become next BCCI president, Raghuram Bhat tipped for treasurer’s role

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas is reportedly set to take charge as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with his name emerging as the only nomination for the top post after the deadline for filing closed on Sunday.
The position has been vacant since Roger Binny stepped down in August, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla holding the role in an interim capacity.
Along with Manhas, another former player is set to enter the BCCI’s top brass. As per an ANI report, ex-India spinner and current Karnataka State Cricket Association president Raghuram Bhat is likely to take charge as the new treasurer.
Manhas, who will turn 46 next month, has long been active in cricket administration. He is currently part of a BCCI-appointed sub-committee managing the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. A native of Jammu, he shifted from Delhi to J&K in 2015 before hanging up his boots in 2016. Since then, he has served in various coaching capacities with IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans, in addition to a stint as batting consultant with Bangladesh’s Under-19 side.
During his two-decade domestic career, Manhas built a formidable record: 157 first-class matches yielding 9,714 runs, 130 List A games with 4,126 runs, and 91 T20 appearances adding 1,170 runs to his tally.
His elevation to the top post was reportedly discussed at an informal meeting in Delhi on Saturday, attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, and former secretary Niranjan Shah.
The elections for BCCI office bearers will be conducted at the board’s annual general meeting in Mumbai on September 28. Barring fresh nominations, the decisions made in Delhi are expected to be ratified.
In the reshuffle, Saikia is likely to retain the secretary’s position, Shukla will continue as vice-president, and current treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia is tipped to become joint secretary in place of Rohan Desai. Former Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah is expected to secure a seat on the Apex Council, while Mizoram’s Khairul Jamal Majumdar may move to the IPL Governing Council.