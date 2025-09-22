Mondelez International appoints Abhiroop Chuckarbutty as President, Southeast Asia

ADVERTISEMENT
Mondelez International has appointed Abhiroop Chuckarbutty as president for the South East Asian region.
Chuckarbutty began his career at Unilever as area sales and customer manager, and then was promoted to vice president - foods and refreshment for the MENA region. As the former director - personal care for the Gulf region, he led the growth and profitability agenda for all five personal care categories namely, Skin Cleansing, Hair Care, Oral Care, Deodorants and Skin Care.
Then, he joined ekaterra as president - tea for the AMET region. Here, he was responsible for end to end business from manufacturing to marketing & sales. He led the separation from Unilever in 2022 and now leading the set up of the new organization including from entity creations to IT systems & tools to land a future fit & designed organization.
Read More: Emvies 2025: Wavemaker & Mondelez India adjudged as the 'Best Media Agency' and 'Best Media Client' of the year