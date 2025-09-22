            
CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Pernod Ricard India, Nestlé, Nokia, P&G and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Sep 22, 2025 8:29 AM
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Debasree Dasgupta

Previous: Global vice president, chief marketing officer, Absolut, Pernod Ricard

Present: Chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India

Pernod Ricard India has named Debasree Dasgupta as CMO. She has worked across Titan Company, Unilever, Reckitt and PepsiCo.

Shashank Srowthy

Previous: Finance director, Procter & Gamble

Present: Chief financial officer & Executive Director, Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble has named Shashank Srowthy as chief financial officer and executive director. He has worked at Infosys Technologies.

Srinivas Phatak

Previous: Acting CFO, Unilever

Present: CFO, Unilever

Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as CFO. He has worked across ITC Limited and Coats.

Paul Bulcke

Previous: Chairman, Nestlé

Paul Bulcke, who led Nestle as chairman, has decided to step down. The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. have announced that Pablo Isla, who is currently the vice chairman, will become Chairman effective October 1.

Manish Guptaa

Previous: Chief digital and technology officer, Yum! Brands

Present: Chief marketing officer, Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands has appointed Manish Guptaa as chief marketing officer. He has worked across Axis Softech, Maruti Suzuki India, Spice Mobile, Karbonn Mobiles, and Jubilant FoodWorks.

Mike Liberatore

Previous: CFO, xAI

Present: Business finance officer, OpenAI

OpenAI has appointed Mike Liberatore as business finance officer. He has worked across Hewlett-Packard, eBay, PayPal, SquareTrade, and Airbnb.

Nishant Batra

Previous: Chief strategy and technology officer, Nokia

Nishant Batra has stepped down from his position at Nokia. He has worked across Verizon, Ericsson, and Veoneer.

Sundaram Damodarannair

Present: Chairman, Crompton Greaves

Crompton Greaves has named Sundaram Damodarannair as chairman. He had a longstanding association with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he began as a management trainee in 1975. He held key roles, including a six-year stint in London as Commercial Officer for Africa and the Middle East, and later as Senior Vice President for South Asia and Middle East. His tenure at HUL culminated with his role as Chief Financial Officer from 1999 to 2008, and subsequently Vice Chairman and CFO until 2009.

Zoher Kapuswala

Previous: Regional marketing manager, Ferrero India

Present: Chief marketing officer, Ferrero India

Ferrero India has elevated Zoher Kapuswala as CMO. He has worked across Nestle India, and Dixcy Textiles.

Siju Prabhakaran

Previous: Chief cluster officer - South & West, Linear & OTT, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Present: Chief business officer, Zee5

Siju Prabhakaran has been named the chief business officer of Zee5. He has worked at Sterlite Industries.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Sep 22, 2025 8:29 AM

