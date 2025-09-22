Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood lights up Times Square, cementing global push with Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT
Aryan Khan’s Netflix satire The Ba***ds of Bollywood has made a splash on one of the world’s biggest stages- Times Square. Red Chillies Entertainment unveiled a billboard for the show, marking a bold global push.
In a video shared by the studio on Instagram, the show’s visuals lit up the iconic New York landmark, with Netflix’s glowing red “N” sharing space above the throngs of early commuters.
The post was quickly met with fan frenzy and industry endorsements, amplifying the show’s ongoing social media momentum.
Directed and written by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood skewers the quirks, egos, and everyday absurdities of India’s film industry. The series stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, alongside Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhary. The series include the cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor among others- offering sly nods to Bollywood’s inner circus.
Since its premiere, the show has thrived on memes, clips, and celebrity shout-outs. The Times Square campaign now gives that digital energy a monumental backdrop.
For Aryan, spectacle is the point- and with Netflix and Red Chillies behind him, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is quickly proving that irreverence, star power, and savvy marketing can go a long way toward building global buzz.