India’s general elections amassed 215 billion glances and 5 billion interactions in 2024: Glance report

In 2024, Glance recorded billions of impressions globally, with sports (252 billion glances), entertainment (146 billion), and travel & lifestyle (99 billion) leading user interest.

Politics had a glow up year especially in India, which glanced through the general elections at 215 billion glances and 5 billion interactions.

Gamified Glances

Gaming on mobile devices is on the rise; a certain somebody in Hyderabad, India raked up a collective 1400 hours gaming on Glance! Japan had the highest average game time at 23 mins, 31 secs for Wood Block Puzzle.

Flexing the Movie Muscle

2024 was a big year for the screen gazers, with a whole bunch of super smash hits, but one movie had the audience at the edge of their screens, and it was Stree 2, with 2.5 billion glances.

Sport Spotting

In a year that had the world tuning in to the Paris Olympics action and chess’ big come up with newly turned adult and grand master Gukesh Dommaraju winning the World Chess Championship, to absolutely nobody’s surprise, cricket still reigned supreme, with India’s big T20 World Cup win bolstering its position, with India’s top cricketer racking up 8.3 billion glances.

Regional Language Voices Grow Louder

The scales have tilted as southern regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi trumped the Hindi tongue in 2024, by 121 billion glances to 71 billion. With a huge host of content available in various languages, the everyday average video watch time in India clocked up to 30 whole minutes. Indonesian language stories had 124 billion glances, to Japanese stories’ 2.4 billion.

India Skills Up, Brick by Brick

Outside of staying read up on the news, Glancers in India got thrifty with skilling up in spaces like new recipes and make up tutorials.

Indians also leveled up their financial know-how, with the most viral story being that of investment returns in Gold vs. Sensex.

Glance’s Globe Trotting

Glance got a new US stamp stamp on its visa, after Japan’s last year, with a launch in the star spangled banner’s land furthering the lock screen revolution to newer international markets.

Stat-tue of Liberty, USA

This year saw key states swing the US elections for president re-elect Donald Trump, with 312 electoral votes and 1.1 million glances. As the leading presidential candidates canvassed for top spot, politics as a category saw an upswing, with 38 million glances and 1.7 million interactions. As the states turned red on results day, there were a top few that turned Glance red.

California was the reddest at 11.04 minutes of glancing every day, followed by Georgia at 10.17 and sweet North Carolina at 9.3.

Japan Anim-ATE