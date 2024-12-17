India's global tourism ranking improves to 24th; international arrivals surge

India has moved up to the 24th position globally in terms of International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs), according to the latest provisional data from the UN World Tourism Organization's Barometer.

The country recorded 18.89 million ITAs in 2023, a notable jump from 14.33 million in 2022, reflecting a growth rate of roughly 31.9%.

These figures were presented by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He also outlined a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening India's tourism sector, spanning infrastructure improvements, promotional campaigns, and enhanced visitor experiences.

Key government measures include financial assistance to states, union territories, and central agencies under schemes such as 'Swadesh Darshan' and ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) to upgrade tourist facilities and destinations.

To boost global awareness, campaigns like "Dekho Apna Desh" and "Chalo India" have been launched, alongside the development of an "Incredible India" digital content hub containing a range of high-quality images, films, brochures, and newsletters. Promotions are also carried through the website - www.incredibleindia.org and social media handles of the Ministry.

In addition to promoting traditional attractions, the government is focusing on niche segments such as wellness, culinary, rural, and eco-tourism to diversify India's tourist offerings.

Efforts to improve service standards feature capacity-building programs and skill-development initiatives for tour operators and guides.

Improved connectivity is another priority, with the Ministry of Tourism working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the RCS-UDAN scheme to operationalize 53 tourism routes.