India’s media ‘Does not need foreign validation,’ says I&B Ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has strongly refuted concerns over India's ranking in the 2024 Global Press Freedom Index, asserting that the country's vibrant media ecosystem does not require validation from foreign organizations. Responding to an unstarred question in Parliament, Dr. L Murugan, Minister of State for MIB, emphasized that India's judicial system ensures the protection of constitutional rights, including press freedom.

The query, raised by Congress MP K Sudhakaran from Kerala, sought clarity on India's decline in the global rankings and the measures undertaken by the government to protect journalists and safeguard press freedom.

In his response, Dr. Murugan highlighted India’s extensive media landscape, which includes approximately 1,45,000 printed publications, over 900 private satellite TV channels, and a thriving digital media presence spanning OTT platforms, e-newspapers, and social media-based news channels.

"India has a vibrant press and media ecosystem, which does not need validation from foreign organizations," Dr. Murugan reiterated. He further stated that the Press Council of India (PCI), an autonomous statutory body chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, plays a crucial role in addressing grievances related to press freedom, including complaints of physical attacks on journalists. The PCI also has the authority to take suo motu cognizance of pressing issues concerning media rights and standards under the Press Council Act, 1978.

Similarly, electronic media regulation is ensured through a self-regulatory mechanism under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. "Besides these provisions, we have a robust judicial system that guarantees the implementation of constitutional protections," MIB's response affirmed.

India ranks 159th in the 2024 world Press Freedom Index published annually by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Pakistan is ranked 152 while Sri Lanka 150.

India's ranking was 161 out of 180 countries last year. The index ranks 180 countries on the ability of journalists to work and report freely and independently.