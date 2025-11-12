FSSAI suspends four food testing laboratories for six months

ADVERTISEMENT
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended four of its notified laboratories with immediate effect, restricting them from carrying out the analysis of food samples under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
According to an order issued on November 7, 2025, by the authority’s Quality Assurance Division, the suspension will remain in effect for six months under Regulation 10(2) read with clause (iii) of Regulation 10(1) of the Food Safety and Standards (Recognition and Notification of Laboratories) Regulations, 2018.
The four laboratories are: Eko Pro Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Ghaziabad; Food Analysis and Research Laboratory (FARL), Allahabad; Regional Food Research & Analysis Centre (Dept. of Horticulture and Food Processing, UP), Lucknow; and CVR Labs Pvt. Ltd., Chennai.
FSSAI stated that the affected laboratories may appeal the decision within 30 days from the date of the order, as per Regulation 11(1) of the 2018 Regulations. The order was issued with the approval of the competent authority by Dr. Satyen Kumar Panda.