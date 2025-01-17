M&E industry contributes nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to Indian economy; gaming witnessing 20 percent growth, says Sanjay Jaju, MIB

At the India Digital Summit (IDS), organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with support from Digital India and Skill India, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting discussed the state of the media and entertainment industry.

Jaju highlighted that the media and entertainment industry is not only culturally significant but also an economic powerhouse. This industry contributes nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to the Indian economy and is growing at a rate faster than the overall economy. Certain sub-sectors, like gaming, are witnessing growth rates of around 20%, underlining the immense potential of this domain.

"In this context, our Honorable Prime Minister has emphasised the importance of India’s creative economy. During his Independence Day speech, he called for positioning India’s media and entertainment industry on the global stage, championing Indian creators and animators, and fostering global recognition for our content," he stated and added, "In his recent Mann Ki Baat episode, the Prime Minister spoke about the World Audiovisual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), an industry-led event designed to bring together stakeholders to elevate India’s standing in media and entertainment. This initiative is driven by the industry, for the industry, with the government acting as a facilitator."

"I am reminded of a point often raised: alongside food, shelter, and clothing, entertainment has become an essential element of modern life. The very definition of entertainment is undergoing a complete transformation," Jaju states.

"If there is one sector that has been significantly disrupted by technology, it is undoubtedly the media and entertainment industry. About a hundred years ago, the invention of cinema marked a revolutionary moment. It brought a new dimension to how we consumed entertainment, transitioning from the rich cultural heritage of storytelling, music, and drama rooted in our traditions to the era of motion pictures," he added.

"Then came television, followed by the internet, mobile internet, social media, and now OTT platforms. Today, we stand at the cusp of yet another wave of disruption, with generative AI leading the charge. Each of these transformations has brought immense benefits to the consumers of entertainment, and we see technology as a critical enabler in advancing this sector further."

A significant step forward has been the Cabinet’s approval of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), which aims to address the skill requirements of segments like animation, visual effects, comics, extended reality, and gaming. The IICT will serve as a hub for fostering creativity and innovation while spawning future enterprises in this sector.

Additionally, the government launched the Creative India Challenge in August, encompassing 31 challenges across various verticals in media and entertainment. This initiative has received an overwhelming response, with over 17,000 registrations to date. By April, when WAVES takes place, many of these participants will reach the final stages of their challenges, paving the way for the next generation of creative talent in India.

On the regulatory front, the government is working on reforms to foster inclusivity and growth. Amendments to the Cinematographic Act now address issues like piracy and accessibility, ensuring a more inclusive ecosystem.

"While there are immense opportunities, we are also mindful of the challenges. These include concerns around misinformation, algorithmic biases in AI-driven recommendations, copyright issues, and the need to protect vulnerable audiences from harmful content. However, I am confident that through collaboration, we can overcome these challenges and position India as a global leader in media and entertainment," Jaju shared.

Jaju assumed this position as recently as February 2024 and has since been making significant strides. He is a mechanical engineer, an MBA in finance, and a cost accountant, showcasing his versatility across various domains.

In his previous roles, Jaju has been honoured with the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration and is deeply committed to taking India’s media and entertainment sector to the global stage. He is currently the driving force behind WAVES, a summit dedicated to positioning India as a global leader in media and entertainment.