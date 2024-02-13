Mahindra Finance & IBM collaborate to drive financial inclusion

IBM & Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance) announced a strategic collaboration to build a super app that would serve as a single digital interface for consumers to access multiple businesses within Mahindra Finance.

This app will enable consumers from both metros and non-metros to have 24x7 digital access to avail and manage products & solutions in a secure, streamlined, and simple manner. This would be by housing Mahindra Finance’s various vehicle and non-vehicle lending businesses, including personal loans, enterprise loans, mortgage loans, leasing solutions, payments, fixed deposits, insurance solutions, and other investment & wealth management solutions under one roof. The app will further provide superior and immersive experiences to the customers of Mahindra Finance and strengthen the company’s position as the financial solutions partner of choice for emerging India.

Speaking on the development, Raul Rebello, MD & CEO-Designate, Mahindra Finance said, “We at Mahindra Finance are keen to accelerate delivery of our digital financial solutions to better serve our customers. The super app is a strategic lever that will expedite growth of key businesses in an operationally efficient manner that combines omnichannel capabilities. It will also empower us to create hyper-personalised solutions for emerging India”.

“Super apps have the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the financial services industry, enabling significantly superior customer engagement and unleashing new business models,” said Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia. “Having worked with multiple financial organizations that are in different stages of their growth journeys in India and across the world, we are happy to collaborate with Mahindra Finance in their endeavor to build a seamless digital journey. Leveraging future-ready hybrid cloud capabilities, the super app will help Mahindra Finance move up the value chain through unique differentiated customer experiences.”