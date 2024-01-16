comScore

How it Works

Mahindra's 'born-electric SUV program' takes center stage in growth strategy, says CEO Anish Shah

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Swiss resort town of Davos, Shah expressed confidence that consumers would embrace these born-electric vehicles, built on an electric platform and incorporating cutting-edge technology.

By  CNBC - TV18Jan 16, 2024 9:40 AM
Mahindra's 'born-electric SUV program' takes center stage in growth strategy, says CEO Anish Shah
Reflecting on the achievements of the previous year, Anish Shah highlighted Mahindra Group's robust growth trajectory, including the fulfillment of promises to double capacity in the auto business. Despite challenging conditions in the farm business, Mahindra Group continued to excel. (Representative Image: Abhinav Arya via Unsplash)

Mahindra Group's 'born-electric SUV program' is a key component of the company's growth plan in the age of climate change & artificial intelligence, said Group CEO and MD Anish Shah. Shah expressed confidence that consumers would embrace these born-electric vehicles, built on an electric platform and incorporating cutting-edge technology.

"This year we actually got to launch the vehicles...we are on track, in fact slightly ahead of track...Consumers will love those...these are born electric...uh...its on an electric platform, it is going to be very high on technology. For consumers who love XUV 700, this even goes further beyond, so that's going to be a big story for us this year," Shah said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Swiss resort town of Davos.

Reflecting on the achievements of the previous year, Shah highlighted Mahindra Group's robust growth trajectory, including the fulfillment of promises to double capacity in the auto business. Despite challenging conditions in the farm business, Mahindra Group continued to excel.

"Its good to look back last year, and what we have achieved...we got business on a solid growth track. Double capacity in auto business as promised...Auto business continued to do fantastic, farm business in tough market...Mahindra finance in good solid track...Tech Mahindra in good turn around path."

Shah also acknowledged positive developments in Mahindra Finance and Tech Mahindra, the latter undergoing a successful turnaround path with substantial investor support. The three-wheeler business also witnessed significant strides.

Looking forward, Shah outlined ambitious goals for the company, including a 5x growth target over the next five years. He expressed the commitment to completing the turnaround of Tech Mahindra within the next 2-3 years and anticipated Mahindra Finance's turnaround completion this year. Shah emphasized the strong trajectory of both the auto and farm businesses, with an eagerness to align with the optimistic growth prospects seen in India.

"We want Tech Mahindra to complete its turn around to be very strong turnaround trajectory...it will take 2-3 years by the time it is completely done, but we will do it...Mahindra finance will complete it this year, and as we think about our auto and farm business both are on very strong trajectory." Shah said.


Tags
First Published on Jan 16, 2024 9:40 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

47 percent Indian working women in metros take independent financial decisions: Report

47 percent Indian working women in metros take independent financial decisions: Report

How it Works

Aditya Birla Group's bold move: Rs 500 crore annual bid for IPL title sponsorship across five years

Aditya Birla Group's bold move: Rs 500 crore annual bid for IPL title sponsorship across five years

How it Works

Google India records 12.49 percent YoY Growth in ad revenues in FY23

Google India records 12.49 percent YoY Growth in ad revenues in FY23

How it Works

GreenCell Mobility to deploy 150 intra-city electric buses to Ayodhya

GreenCell Mobility to deploy 150 intra-city electric buses to Ayodhya

How it Works

Wipro Q3 Results: March quarter revenue seen between -1.5 percent and 0.5 percent; Deal wins at $3.8 billion

Wipro Q3 Results: March quarter revenue seen between -1.5 percent and 0.5 percent; Deal wins at $3.8 billion

How it Works

Karnataka to pitch innovation; Tamil Nadu to showcase skilled talent pool, Dravidian model

Karnataka to pitch innovation; Tamil Nadu to showcase skilled talent pool, Dravidian model

How it Works

Consumers fearing their personal finances will worsen, drops from 80 to 43 percent: Capgemini

Consumers fearing their personal finances will worsen, drops from 80 to 43 percent: Capgemini