Mahindra's 'born-electric SUV program' takes center stage in growth strategy, says CEO Anish Shah

Mahindra Group's 'born-electric SUV program' is a key component of the company's growth plan in the age of climate change & artificial intelligence, said Group CEO and MD Anish Shah. Shah expressed confidence that consumers would embrace these born-electric vehicles, built on an electric platform and incorporating cutting-edge technology.

"This year we actually got to launch the vehicles...we are on track, in fact slightly ahead of track...Consumers will love those...these are born electric...uh...its on an electric platform, it is going to be very high on technology. For consumers who love XUV 700, this even goes further beyond, so that's going to be a big story for us this year," Shah said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Swiss resort town of Davos.

Reflecting on the achievements of the previous year, Shah highlighted Mahindra Group's robust growth trajectory, including the fulfillment of promises to double capacity in the auto business. Despite challenging conditions in the farm business, Mahindra Group continued to excel.

"Its good to look back last year, and what we have achieved...we got business on a solid growth track. Double capacity in auto business as promised...Auto business continued to do fantastic, farm business in tough market...Mahindra finance in good solid track...Tech Mahindra in good turn around path."

Shah also acknowledged positive developments in Mahindra Finance and Tech Mahindra, the latter undergoing a successful turnaround path with substantial investor support. The three-wheeler business also witnessed significant strides.

Looking forward, Shah outlined ambitious goals for the company, including a 5x growth target over the next five years. He expressed the commitment to completing the turnaround of Tech Mahindra within the next 2-3 years and anticipated Mahindra Finance's turnaround completion this year. Shah emphasized the strong trajectory of both the auto and farm businesses, with an eagerness to align with the optimistic growth prospects seen in India.