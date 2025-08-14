MIB sets August 18 and 28 payment deadlines for FM Radio Auction winners; warns of EMD forfeiture

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a final payment schedule for successful bidders in the e-auction of the third batch of Private FM Radio Phase-III channels, warning that failure to comply will result in forfeiture of deposits.
In a communication dated August 13, 2025, the ministry directed all successful bidders to make their payments exclusively through the Bharat Kosh portal in electronic mode - via credit card, debit card, net banking, RTGS, or NEFT- payable to the Pay and Accounts Officer, MIB, New Delhi, under the head of account “022101102030000 — Receipt from Auction of FM Channels.”
As per the guidelines, the bid deposit - 25% of the non-refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) or successful bid amount must be paid by August 18, 2025. The remaining balance is due by August 28, 2025.
The ministry has made it clear that if the bid deposit is not received by the first deadline, the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) will be forfeited. Likewise, if the final payment is not made by August 28, both the EMD and bid deposit will be forfeited, without prejudice to any further action the ministry may take.
The FM Phase-III policy, first approved in 2011 and implemented in multiple batches, allows private operators to expand radio coverage across India, with auctions conducted city-wise. The third batch, notified in October 2024, offered multiple channels across new and existing cities, aiming to deepen FM penetration, especially in smaller markets.
The Ministry announced successful bidders under e-auction of Third Batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels on August 13, where DB Corp, Sapphire Media, Malar Publications, and Mathrubhumi stood among top winners and highest bid touched Rs 7.83 crore in Ludhiana of Sapphire Media for 92.3 frequency.