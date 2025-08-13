Manchester United strikes deal with Coca-Cola for UK and Europe

ADVERTISEMENT
Manchester United, one of the world’s most commercially powerful football clubs, has signed a three-year partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, naming the beverage giant its official carbonated soft drinks partner in the United Kingdom and Europe.
The agreement gives Coca-Cola prominent visibility across match days and fan events, as well as pouring rights for a suite of its products — including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite and Dr Pepper — at Old Trafford. The offerings will extend beyond the stadium concourse. On Sunday, when Manchester United opens its season at home against Arsenal under manager Ruben Amorim, supporters will be able to sample the beverages at a new “Pop-Up Pub” in the W1 car park.
Marc Armstrong, Manchester United’s chief business officer, called the deal a meeting of equals. “Coca-Cola and Manchester United are two of the world’s most iconic brands, each with a proud history of bringing people together,” he said. “We are forming a partnership that will go beyond matchday refreshments at Old Trafford — creating engaging and memorable experiences that connect our fans to the club in fresh and impactful ways.”
Elodie Peribere, Coca-Cola’s senior marketing director, said the tie-up aligned with the company’s existing league-wide agreement with the Premier League. “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football, with a legacy of greatness and a fanbase that spans generations,” she said. “We’re proud to partner with the club to deliver uplifting and refreshing experiences for supporters through our leading carbonated brands, Coca-Cola.”
The collaboration highlights the continued convergence of global sports brands and multinational consumer companies, as football clubs seek diversified revenue streams and corporations look to harness the reach of elite teams to deepen customer engagement.